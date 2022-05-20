Letter: Missourians should prove they care about moms, children

Regarding “Missouri Senate committee advances resolution to trigger abortion ban when Roe is overturned” (May 10): In my opinion, if a woman is to be regulated by the state, then the state must fulfill its total obligation to the woman. I have some suggestions how to make that happen. We should make all American males take a DNA test, as well as all children when they’re born.

If a woman is forced to give birth against her will, I think the father should have to post a $250,000 bond for the child’s expenses. DNA would determine the father, and if he can’t cover the expenses, the state should have to pay the difference or the whole amount. If the mother is unable or unwilling to raise the child, then $150,000 would go to an adoption agency or adoptive family. The state should pay for all expenses for a special-needs child until death. If the mother keeps the child, she must be provided free childcare and medical expenses for the child until that child is 18 so the mother can work or attend school.

Also, if a mother loses her life due to lack of abortion options, her survivors should receive $1 million in death benefits, and her remaining living children should receive free state college tuition.

If the state says no to these and similar ideas, it is saying it really only cares about the birth, not the life of children. It’s saying women are mere vessels to be discarded without obligation for care or concern.

Nancy L. Williams, Ph.D. • St. Louis