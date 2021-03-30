 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Missourians want Amtrak service between here and KC
0 comments

Letter: Missourians want Amtrak service between here and KC

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Travel Missouri by rail

Amtrak train arrives in Hermann, Mo. photo by Mo. Division of Tourism

 Mo. Division of Tourism

Regarding "Amtrak service across Missouri could be reduced under GOP-backed budget plan" (March 23): The Missouri Department of Transportation has asked for sufficient funds to continue Amtrak's twice-daily service between St. Louis and Kansas City. Missouri is waiting on billions of dollars in new federal relief money. Some of this could go to public transit to keep this service. Train travel is important to Missourians, who are highly satisfied with this route, but flooding and the pandemic have suppressed recent ridership numbers. 

Gov. Mike Parson and lawmakers should keep an important service that I believe Missourians want and need.

Neva Sprung • St. Louis County 

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports