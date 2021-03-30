Letter: Missourians want Amtrak service between here and KC

Regarding "Amtrak service across Missouri could be reduced under GOP-backed budget plan" (March 23): The Missouri Department of Transportation has asked for sufficient funds to continue Amtrak's twice-daily service between St. Louis and Kansas City. Missouri is waiting on billions of dollars in new federal relief money. Some of this could go to public transit to keep this service. Train travel is important to Missourians, who are highly satisfied with this route, but flooding and the pandemic have suppressed recent ridership numbers.