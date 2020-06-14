Letter: Missourians will pay for National Guard deployment
Letter: Missourians will pay for National Guard deployment

Regarding “Missouri troops return from Washington” (June 9): The article states, “The cost of the deployment will be paid for by the federal government.” I almost screamed out loud when reading this. It implies that Missourians will not have to foot this bill. I, as a taxpayer, will definitely be paying for this deployment. The federal government is funded by American taxpayers, and I am one.

Speaking of paying for ridiculous projects, we, the taxpayers, are now paying for an investigation into the investigators of the Russian interference, headed by Republicans. How many times did we hear them complain about the cost of the Mueller report? Too many times.

Donna Sherwood • Wentzville

