Letter: Missouri's blunders illustrate its backward trajectory

Regarding “Bill protects Missouri doctors who prescribe two controversial drugs” (May 14): I direct a nonprofit disaster animal response team. We use Ivermectin to treat mange, maggots and parasitic infection in dogs, cows, horses, cats and more nonhuman species. It has never occurred to any of our volunteers to ingest Ivermectin for human viruses.

To date, no legitimate study supports ivermectin use for the coronavirus. Human-version Ivermectin treats parasitic worms, head lice and some skin conditions. Missouri is following an unscientific and conspiracy theory just to “own the libs.”

I'm equally disgusted with Missouri’s trigger ban on all abortions, without exception for rape or incest, which threatens abortion providers with prison time. The law’s current language could criminalize some forms of birth control. The state GOP has also supported gerrymandering and voter suppression along with a renewed voter ID law that disenfranchises minorities and the poor.

Then we also have Attorney General Eric Schmitt, who files lawsuits against schools over pandemic protocols or regarding student instruction on “critical race theory,” which is just a GOP euphemism for curriculums that explore racism, anti-Semitism or LBGTQ issues.

In my opinion, Missouri is on a backward trajectory, with Republicans intent on erasure of basic rights and liberties. I sincerely hope voters educate themselves in time for the 2022 midterm elections.

Brenda Shoss • St. Louis