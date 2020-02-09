Letter: Mitt Romney should run again, but now as a Democrat

After watching the recent impeachment hearings, the Senate trial and the Iowa caucuses, I have a suggestion. Sen. Mitt Romney is now an outcast from the Republican Party and the group of Democratic candidates is seemingly quite weak. That brings us to an interesting possibility: Romney leaves the Republican Party and becomes a Democrat. He then announces that he is a presidential candidate as a moderate Democrat and becomes the front-runner. I would love to see those debates.
William Keenan • Imperial