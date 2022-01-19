 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter; Mizzou's risky coronavirus policy is not based on science

University of Missouri Columbia

Regarding "University of Missouri board rejects mask mandate request" (Jan. 11): The University of Missouri claims to be a world-class research university that disseminates knowledge to improve the quality of life in the state, the nation and the world while honoring the values of respect, responsibility, discovery and excellence. Yet these words ring hollow in the context of decisions made by its own leadership, the Board of Curators. As the pandemic rages, leaders of world-class institutions are choosing to require vaccinations and masking on campus based on well-established science. The Missouri curators are instead needlessly placing the health and safety of our students, staff and faculty at risk by failing to require even the most basic mitigation step, on-campus masking.

As our own Mark Twain wrote, “Actions speak louder than words, though not nearly as often.” The Board of Curators can do better.

Scott Frey • Columbia, Mo. 

