Letter: MLB pulls All-Star game, but the gesture is meaningless

Regarding " MLB to relocate All-Star Game to Denver's Coors Field after pulling it from Atlanta over Georgia voting laws " (April 6): Major League Baseball's reaction to the Georgia voting law was craven, cowardly and deeply disappointing. The opposition to the Georgia voting law claims it is racist. That claim is itself racist as it demeans the abilities and the motivation of Black Georgians.

Then, along come all the virtue-signalers, like Coca-Cola and Delta Airlines, who only signaled their annoyance but did nothing meaningful. If professional baseball is actually this upset, rather than removing the All-Star game — in my book a meaningless showcase that is played just to make more money — why did they not eliminate all games in the state of Georgia? Why permit the Atlanta Braves to remain in that state? I'll tell you why: because that would actually cost them money and fans. Major League Baseball bowed to the woke mob, but not in any way that actually cost them money. Please spare me this pompous, better-than-thou posing.