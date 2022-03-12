 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: MLB squabbles embarrassing against Ukrainian hardships

Regarding ”Deadline delayed (again): In latest attempt to save full season, MLB and players’ union prompt overnight negotiations” (March 9): After weeks of bickering, players and owners finally reached an agreement. A faster route to an accord might have been to put them in a room and force them to watch a half hour of the horror in Ukraine. Then they would have stopped being selfish child-like millionaires. Whatever money they receive in salary increases should be donated to Ukraine humanitarian relief. Then I would stop being an ex-Cardinal fan and go back to being a lifelong fan.

Sherry Miles • Chesterfield

