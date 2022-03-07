 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: MLB's greed might drive more fan money to the Blues

  • 0
Labor relations experts following MLB negotiations from afar

FILE - Locked gates are shown at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves baseball team, Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Atlanta. Baseball’s ninth work stoppage reached 96 days on Monday, March 7, 2022. It is the sport’s first labor conflict to cause games to be canceled since the 1994-95 strike wiped out the World Series for the first time in 90 years. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

 John Bazemore

Regarding Ben Frederickson's column "Have MLB owners underestimated fan angst if regular season gets postponed?" (March 2): The gang that couldn't shoot straight (Major League Baseball players and owners) couldn't find a way to slice up their enormous pie, and have instead decided to spit in the eye of every dedicated fan.

Perhaps baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred and MLB Players Association Executive director Tony Clark have been asleep during the last couple of years and didn't notice the terrible hardships this great country has endured.

If they gave a darn about the people who pay their salaries — the fans — they would have found a way to reach a settlement. In the meantime, I'll find something else to spend my money on. Let's go Blues!

Paul Lazerson • Edwardsville

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News