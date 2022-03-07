Letter: MLB's greed might drive more fan money to the Blues

Regarding Ben Frederickson's column "Have MLB owners underestimated fan angst if regular season gets postponed?" (March 2): The gang that couldn't shoot straight (Major League Baseball players and owners) couldn't find a way to slice up their enormous pie, and have instead decided to spit in the eye of every dedicated fan.

Perhaps baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred and MLB Players Association Executive director Tony Clark have been asleep during the last couple of years and didn't notice the terrible hardships this great country has endured.

If they gave a darn about the people who pay their salaries — the fans — they would have found a way to reach a settlement. In the meantime, I'll find something else to spend my money on. Let's go Blues!

Paul Lazerson • Edwardsville