Letter: MLB's out of touch All-Star move loses a Cardinals fan

Regarding "MLB moves All-Star Game to Denver's Coors Field" (April 7): The misguided decision by Major League Baseball to move the All-Star Game out of Georgia due to politics is one step too far.

The decision violates my belief that our country’s election laws should protect the integrity of voting while ensuring citizens are freely given the opportunity to vote without undue hardship or inequitable challenges. I believe Georgia’s new election law does both of these things.

Because of the league's decision, I will abstain from attending my beloved Cardinals games or in any way support Major League Baseball. The league's leadership has lost its connection to this part of the fan base.

Dennis Donahue • Olivette