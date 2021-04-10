 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: MLB's out of touch All-Star move loses a Cardinals fan
0 comments

Letter: MLB's out of touch All-Star move loses a Cardinals fan

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
All-Star Game Baseball

Workers load an All-Star sign onto a trailer after it was removed from Truist Park in Atlanta on Tuesday.

 Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Regarding "MLB moves All-Star Game to Denver's Coors Field" (April 7): The misguided decision by Major League Baseball to move the All-Star Game out of Georgia due to politics is one step too far. 

The decision violates my belief that our country’s election laws should protect the integrity of voting while ensuring citizens are freely given the opportunity to vote without undue hardship or inequitable challenges. I believe Georgia’s new election law does both of these things.

Because of the league's decision, I will abstain from attending my beloved Cardinals games or in any way support Major League Baseball. The league's leadership has lost its connection to this part of the fan base.  

Dennis Donahue • Olivette 

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports