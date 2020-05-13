Letter: Moderate Republicans should vote their principles
Regarding “Let’s stick with ‘Clean Missouri’” (May 5): It was refreshing to read this guest column by former Sen. John Danforth. It was a reminder of historical Republican values of integrity and fairness rather than narrow partisan interests.

Unfortunately, some state legislators’ current scheme to make Missouri dirty again, by overturning the results of the 2018 Clean Missouri ballot initiative, is an example of the disease that seems to have infected much of the Republican Party. We can only hope that many moderate and fair-minded Republicans, silenced in this time of extreme partisan division, will honor our highest principles when they vote in 2020.

Clark S. Davis • Ladue

Danforth

Former U.S. Senator John Danforth speaks at the Bar Association of Metropolitan St. Louis in 2017, in St. Louis.

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

 Jeff Roberson
