The editorial “ Democrats’ progressive swing proved a bad miscalculation in Tuesday vote ” (Nov. 4) was spot on. I am a moderate Republican and voted for Joe Biden for president in the last election. This editorial expresses exactly how I feel.

I believe the majority of the citizens of this country, Republican and Democrats, are moderates as well. We (the moderates) need to take back our country and stop letting the extremists speak for the rest of us.