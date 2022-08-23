Letter: Moderates shouldn’t be influenced by party extremists

Regarding “Trump’s turbulent White House years culminate in Fla. search” (Aug. 22): I am a Republican and would classify my position as being just to the right of the center. I’m a moderate. I am also a military veteran who served in Germany during the Vietnam War.
I love this country so much and cannot understand why those of us in the middle (70% of the population) whether Democrat or Republican, allow the 15% who are extreme on either side (left or right) dictate who we are as a country. Why are they the ones who are making all the noise and the rest of the population remains silent — and not responding to where we are headed as a country? When are we going to take back our country and begin again to respect one another and to treat others with integrity and dignity?
There was a time when both sides could work together to find common ground to accomplish great things for the good of the all. I’m saddened when I think that one Supreme Court overturned the decision of another Supreme Court (Roe v. Wade). I’m also saddened that Donald Trump is under multiple investigations and yet seems to maintain a following of fanatics wanting him to run for another term.
Michael Heyer • Ellisville