Letter: Moderates shouldn’t be influenced by party extremists

Regarding “ Trump’s turbulent White House years culminate in Fla. search ” (Aug. 22): I am a Republican and would classify my position as being just to the right of the center. I’m a moderate. I am also a military veteran who served in Germany during the Vietnam War.

I love this country so much and cannot understand why those of us in the middle (70% of the population) whether Democrat or Republican, allow the 15% who are extreme on either side (left or right) dictate who we are as a country. Why are they the ones who are making all the noise and the rest of the population remains silent — and not responding to where we are headed as a country? When are we going to take back our country and begin again to respect one another and to treat others with integrity and dignity?