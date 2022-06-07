Letter: Modern gas price destroys all notions of good ol’ days

Regarding “Gas Prices: Track how they’re changing in St. Louis and Missouri” (June 5): As I see gasoline prices of $5.099 for regular grade in the Metro East, I wondered if others remember the time when people would take their family or friends on a Sunday afternoon drive. We would pull into a gas station and tell the attendant to dispense a dollar’s worth. And then, after he put about four gallons of gas in the tank, a dollar took care of the bill and paid for a leisurely drive around for a few hours. Those were the days, my friends.