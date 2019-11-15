Regarding “Cornered by mold, a St. Louis mother holds her baby tight” (Nov. 8): Thank you for covering this subject. This problem is the big secret. Far from being uncommon, many illnesses are misdiagnosed due to mold, its spores, and the mycotoxins that remain. Water-damaged building syndrome is real. A small percentage of people have chronic inflammatory response to these toxins that can include neurological symptoms. Many homes in humid St. Louis, in scientific tests from dust samples rather than a mere “air” test, fall in the risky range.
Mold is often invisible. I have met college students whose dorms have been closed down. I know women who have struggled to find an apartment without mold.
Like the movement of the Lyme tick, these conditions are intensified by climate change. The public badly needs to be informed; doctors often misdiagnose or act as if the patient is a hypochondriac. There are lawsuits against schools and businesses that refused to believe their sick employees. Doubtful friends and relatives back off, and the bewildered mold victim becomes more and more isolated. Remediating a severely contaminated home is expensive and traumatic.
Elizabeth Powell • St. Louis County