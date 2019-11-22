Who do I consider the most wasteful people? Congress. Because how many millions have been spent on impeaching past and present presidents when it’s clear that they will not be removed from office? Impeachment may prove a point, but it doesn’t resolve anything.
How much money was spent, with no resolution, trying to prove President Donald Trump’s collusion with the Russians? It doesn’t make a difference which party it is, they both are guilty of such waste. I am not saying to let the presidents run wild, but there has to be a better resolution.
This money could have been spent on our veterans, homeless and sick. We are talking about real money here, millions, not thousands, of dollars. Nothing gets accomplished when we have this infighting, as can be seen from the last four years. Nothing from either side.
Congress needs to leave their egos at the door and work for the people.
Kenneth W. Schatz • Oakville