Letter: Monitoring and scoring of online responses unfair

One only has to read the editorials and commentary page to recognize the left-leaning bias of the Post-Dispatch. It’s not just what is written, but evident from what is omitted, as in favorable editorials or articles toward those the least bit right of center. We get it. Yet some of us continue to subscribe to our only local newspaper.
In the past, we all appeared at least to be on even ground in the online comments. That is no longer true. It is now called “The Community Table.” It begins with: “Be honest, be kind,” etc. It gives a numbered score to commentators, scores that are biased and subjective. Some leaning left retain stable higher scores despite resorting to name-calling, unkind and uncivil comments, and false accusations toward those they disagree with, while more conservative commentators are consistently downgraded in their scores. This scoring is an unkind and dishonest disservice to your paying subscribers.
You may resist this perspective. If a newspaper is rigidly biased in one direction, it’s susceptible to blind spots. The monitoring of responses is not fair. Judging is subjective for the vast majority of us. This needs to be addressed in order to treat your customers fairly. Take out the scoring and censorship with the exemption of name-calling, labeling, unkind accusations and foul or obscene language.
Helen Louise Herndon • Kirkwood