Letter: Monsanto book doesn’t give full story behind Roundup

Regarding the book review “How a poor school groundskeeper took on Monsanto and won” (Feb. 28): First and foremost, the people of Bayer have deep empathy for anyone fighting cancer and the impact it has on an individual’s life and the lives of their loved ones.

The author of the reviewed book “The Monsanto Papers,” Carey Gillam, has views that are well known. She has frequently criticized Monsanto and later Bayer in articles, blogposts, interviews and books. She has also worked closely with U.S. law firms bringing litigation against our company.

We continue to stand behind the safety of our glyphosate-based Roundup products. This view is also supported by leading health authorities and their independent findings in the U.S., Europe and many other countries around the world. Our regulatory submissions are publicly available. And to our knowledge, we are the first company to start a science-collaboration registry, which makes transparent our external partnerships with scientific institutions.