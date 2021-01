Regarding “US carries out its 1st execution of female inmate since 1953” (Jan. 13): How are we a safer, better, more just nation today for having executed a mentally ill, abused woman for, granted, a horrific crime? What benefit does it offer to the family of the victim of Lisa Montgomery’s deranged act? Those of us who claim to be “pro-life” need to add abolishing the death penalty to our list of causes. This isn’t justice, it is vengeance.