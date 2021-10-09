Letter: Morale boost from Cardinals’ streak deserved a parade

May we please have a celebratory parade somewhere downtown, led by a team of Clydesdales, to honor our St. Louis Cardinals team, their crazy season, and the 17-game winning streak that gave us a huge sports thrill and a gigantic morale booster, just when we needed it most? Ideally, we would have people in the entire region come together for this jubilation.
There already are major events scheduled for two Saturdays, Oct. 16 and 23, so maybe we could have it on a Sunday in October or early November. We need a St. Louis celebration.
Ann Mandelstamm • St. Louis