Letter: Morale boost from Cardinals’ streak deserved a parade
Letter: Morale boost from Cardinals' streak deserved a parade

Cardinals clinch wildcard

St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Genesis Cabrera, center, and his teammates celebrate after clinching a wildcard spot in a MLB game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. The St. Louis Cardinals won 6-2 for their historic 17th consecutive win. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

 Colter Peterson

May we please have a celebratory parade somewhere downtown, led by a team of Clydesdales, to honor our St. Louis Cardinals team, their crazy season, and the 17-game winning streak that gave us a huge sports thrill and a gigantic morale booster, just when we needed it most? Ideally, we would have people in the entire region come together for this jubilation.

There already are major events scheduled for two Saturdays, Oct. 16 and 23, so maybe we could have it on a Sunday in October or early November. We need a St. Louis celebration.

Ann Mandelstamm • St. Louis

