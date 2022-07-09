 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Morality cannot be legislated, despite recent rulings

Regarding "St. Louis County’s Bell among U.S. elected prosecutors vowing not to enforce abortion bans" (June 27): In spite of the Supreme Court justices’ reversal of Roe v. Wade, you cannot legislate morality.

Charles Eisele • St. Louis County

