Letter: Morality issues don't end with the abortion question
Planned Parenthood of St. Louis

A banner hangs on the side of the Planned Parenthood of St. Louis building after a state judge ruled against an attempt by the Gov. Mike Parson administration to shut down the lone abortion clinic in Missouri. The banner has been in place since an October trial where the Missouri Department of Public Health attempted to close it by denying a license to operate. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen

Regarding the letter "Politicians should recognize abortion is a moral issue" (Sept. 19): It’s immoral for an incest victim to be forced to give birth. It’s immoral for a rape victim to be forced to carry that embryo. It’s immoral for a woman whose ultrasound reveals severe abnormalities in brain and body to be forced to carry to term. It’s immoral for the so-called “pro-life” people to suggest that abortion is just a frivolous choice by women lacking character.

Elizabeth Powell • St. Louis County

