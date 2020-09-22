Letter: Morality issues don't end with the abortion question

Regarding the letter "Politicians should recognize abortion is a moral issue" (Sept. 19): It’s immoral for an incest victim to be forced to give birth. It’s immoral for a rape victim to be forced to carry that embryo. It’s immoral for a woman whose ultrasound reveals severe abnormalities in brain and body to be forced to carry to term. It’s immoral for the so-called “pro-life” people to suggest that abortion is just a frivolous choice by women lacking character.
Elizabeth Powell • St. Louis County
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.