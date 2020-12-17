 Skip to main content
Letter: Moratorium must be extended to avert mass evictions
It was frightening to think that members of Congress would possibly go on recess without reaching a deal to help those Americans who are at risk for being homeless in the middle of the winter. New census data shows that in November, nearly 83 million adults in the U.S. reported that their household found it somewhat or very difficult to cover usual expenses such as food, rent and the mortgage.

That hardship will dramatically increase when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eviction moratorium ends at the end of December. If nothing is done, low-income Americans across the country could be forced from their homes in the middle of a global pandemic.

Sarah Miller • University City

