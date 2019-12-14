Regarding “Trump earned this impeachment. Give him his due.” (Dec. 10): I read your editorial, just to see if you would be able to provide the facts to justify an impeachment. And just as I thought, you say the evidence “indicates.” Thus you continue with your attempt to overthrow the 2016 election.
I do not agree with many things President Donald Trump does, however, there are many things he does that will be, and continue to be, good for our country. I read your paper each morning. It gets my blood pressure up. But at my age the risk is getting a bit high. So would you consider moving a little toward a balance in reporting? I said a little because I know a true balance in your reporting and/or your editorials does not fit your DNA.
Please read your Platform again and again. I can hardly wait to hear how misinformed I am. I am not a Republican or Democrat. As in the last election, I have to vote for the best of the worse.
Scott Douglass, mayor • Clarkson Valley