Subscribe for 99¢
10 Things to Know for Today

President Donald Trump speaks during the White House Summit on Child Care and Paid Leave in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

 Evan Vucci

Regarding “Trump earned this impeachment. Give him his due.” (Dec. 10): I read your editorial, just to see if you would be able to provide the facts to justify an impeachment. And just as I thought, you say the evidence “indicates.” Thus you continue with your attempt to overthrow the 2016 election.

I do not agree with many things President Donald Trump does, however, there are many things he does that will be, and continue to be, good for our country. I read your paper each morning. It gets my blood pressure up. But at my age the risk is getting a bit high. So would you consider moving a little toward a balance in reporting? I said a little because I know a true balance in your reporting and/or your editorials does not fit your DNA.

Please read your Platform again and again. I can hardly wait to hear how misinformed I am. I am not a Republican or Democrat. As in the last election, I have to vote for the best of the worse.

Scott Douglass, mayor • Clarkson Valley