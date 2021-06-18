Letter: More can be done to reform police, weed out bad cops

The editorial “A bad cop was finally convicted after a long history of violence and abuse” (June 12) gets it right, as far as it goes, in my opinion. This was indeed a bad officer who should have been removed from policing before he ever landed in St. Ann.

But the full story of this case shows how forcefully systems and institutions still function to protect police. Though officers testified against Ellis Brown III eventually, they did not come forward to report him. If two St. Louis activists had not witnessed the crime and pursued it, nothing would have happened. When approached, the bank that held incriminating video refused to turn it over to citizens. The FBI did take up this cause, though it had to overcome a history of suppressing dissent to convince one activist/witness to speak with them.