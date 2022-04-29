Letter: More ethanol production would ease pain at the pump

Regarding the Hal Harris guest column “Is expansion of ethanol in fuel wise or even ethical?” (April 20): There are good reasons why the Environmental Protection Agency decided to slightly expand the use of ethanol in gasoline, including that, in my opinion, it's an eco-friendly solution to the high price at the pump.

An analysis by the U.S. Department of Agriculture found that a slightly higher concentration of ethanol helps reduce greenhouse gasses by 43% compared to petroleum, mostly because ethanol displaces air toxics, particulate matter, carbon monoxide, nitrous oxides and exhaust hydrocarbons when burned with gasoline.

Greater ethanol production helps reduce American dependence on foreign oil. Although President Joe Biden understands that E15 does not serve as a long-term solution in addressing climate change, the potential of offering a savings of 10 cents to 20 cents a gallon while significantly reducing air pollution is too heavy of a benefit to ignore.

Udaykiran Vissa • Creve Coeur