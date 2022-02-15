 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: More GOP tax cuts are the height of fiscal irresponsibility

AP FACT CHECK: Trump and the not-so-middle-class tax cut

In this Nov. 2, 2017, photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting on tax policy with Republican lawmakers in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, with House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., and Chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas, right. Terrorism, taxes and Russia tribulations provided fertile ground for President Donald Trump and others to sow confusion over the past week. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

George Will's column, "The $30 trillion sprint toward deficit disaster" (Feb 8), is a sobering exposé on a potential future disaster right up there with climate change, pandemics and destabilizing wars. Higher interest costs, associated with the increasing deficit, will cut into important public investments like infrastructure, research and development, public education, and concomitant economic growth.

Increased debt will handcuff lawmakers' future capabilities to deal with unforeseen events such as recessions and more pandemics. Entitlement programs like Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid face insolvency. When any family experiences a reduction in wages, their ability to pay down their debts and invest is reduced. Yet, as Will makes evident, "the Republican Study Committee proposes another $1.9 trillion in tax cuts."

Neither political party is without warts, but this once law-and-order party has also thrown fiscal responsibility into the proverbial trash can.

Russ Vanderbeek • Ballwin

