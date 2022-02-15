Letter: More GOP tax cuts are the height of fiscal irresponsibility

George Will's column, "The $30 trillion sprint toward deficit disaster" (Feb 8), is a sobering exposé on a potential future disaster right up there with climate change, pandemics and destabilizing wars. Higher interest costs, associated with the increasing deficit, will cut into important public investments like infrastructure, research and development, public education, and concomitant economic growth.

Increased debt will handcuff lawmakers' future capabilities to deal with unforeseen events such as recessions and more pandemics. Entitlement programs like Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid face insolvency. When any family experiences a reduction in wages, their ability to pay down their debts and invest is reduced. Yet, as Will makes evident, "the Republican Study Committee proposes another $1.9 trillion in tax cuts."

Neither political party is without warts, but this once law-and-order party has also thrown fiscal responsibility into the proverbial trash can.

Russ Vanderbeek • Ballwin