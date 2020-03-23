Letter: More needs to be done to combat climate change

The novel coronavirus death rate among those younger than 30 is close to nil, and very low for those younger than 40. If they wanted to, the young could do just about anything they wanted to in public with very little chance of dying. The downside? They would carry the new coronavirus and infect a lot of older people, many of whom would die.
Fortunately for older people, the young are being responsible and taking the appropriate precautions. By the way, from an older person, thank you for that.
What about the flip side? The people with power are primarily older people. This includes Congress, the White House and businesses in general. These are the people who have the power and responsibility to fight climate change. They will not bear the worst of the impacts of climate change. The young will. There are so many things that can and should be done to combat climate change. Yet those in power do little to help.
Worse yet, what is being done politically is going in the wrong direction. It is time we stepped up and started thinking about our children's lives and started fighting for them. You can start by making sure you vote.
Dane J. Kamin • Des Peres