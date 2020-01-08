Letter: More nightmares to come in Trump’s reality show

Regarding “From resort amid palm trees, Trump settled on Iran strike” (Jan. 4): From Mar-a-Lago, President Donald Trump declared “Happy New War.” He was surrounded by people who pay over $200,000 a year to have access to him, yet none whose sons and daughters are among the thousands sent to fight a war.
“Trump thinks foreign policy is a reality show,” said Ben Rhodes, former President Barack Obama’s deputy national security adviser. And whether the devastating consequences of his actions occur during the next episode, they will surely come. Who will pay the price for the actions of a president who is famous for not paying his bills?
Alison Lamothe • Edwardsville