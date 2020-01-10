Letter: More police are the best way to reduce city gun violence

Regarding “2019 homicide total is second-highest of decade for St. Louis” (Jan. 1): You are safer in a New York alley than you are on Tucker Boulevard in St. Louis. The best answer to the gun violence in St. Louis is more police.
The hoodlums do not fear being caught and punished for their violent and illegal activity.
New York City has over 8 million residents, but in 2019 there had been only 318 murders. How many did St. Louis have? 194. There were eight murders in the first three days of 2020.
Let the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department hire from outside of the city and raise the pay to be more attractive to new recruits. Only after perpetrators believe they might just get caught, and be punished, will the gun violence go down in the city.
Brad Sewell • Collinsville