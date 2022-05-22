Letter: More reason to ignore voters with aldermanic salary boost

Regarding “Fewer St. Louis aldermen, bigger paychecks? Proposal would double pay to $74,800” (May 19): The subcommittee members who recommended that alderman salaries be doubled was made up of three current or former aldermen: Marlene Davis, Heather Navarro, and Sarah Woods Martin. Wouldn’t it be nice if we could all submit a proposal to double our salaries and hire an assistant to help us?

What these aldermen fail to comprehend, or simply choose to ignore, is that the people voted for a 50% reduction in wards because the city’s population has decreased by 67%.

If the number of patients a hospital served was reduced by 67%, do you think the solution would be to cut the staff in half, double the remaining nurses’ salaries, and allow the nurses to hire an “assistant” to help them?

I’m not sure what world these politicians live in, but it certainly isn’t the real world.

Michael August Szerzinski • St Louis