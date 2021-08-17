Letter: More than 600,000 dead in US prove virus is real

Regarding "St. Louis County Council votes down mask mandate" (Aug. 11): Louise Kingsbury was one of 40 speakers who addressed the recent St. Louis County Council meeting. She said, “This council has a moral responsibility to first provide proof that COVID-19 and its supposed variant actually exists.” Did she sleep through the prior 18 months of coronavirus hell? What about the more than 600,000 Americans who are dead, plus infection and hospitalization rates that are again spiking across Missouri?