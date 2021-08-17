 Skip to main content
Letter: More than 600,000 dead in US prove virus is real
0 comments

Letter: More than 600,000 dead in US prove virus is real

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
St. Louis County Council votes down mask mandate

People opposed to a mask mandate in St. Louis County cheer as members of the St. Louis County Council voted to reject the proposed ordinance on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

Regarding "St. Louis County Council votes down mask mandate" (Aug. 11): Louise Kingsbury was one of 40 speakers who addressed the recent St. Louis County Council meeting. She said, “This council has a moral responsibility to first provide proof that COVID-19 and its supposed variant actually exists.” Did she sleep through the prior 18 months of coronavirus hell? What about the more than 600,000 Americans who are dead, plus infection and hospitalization rates that are again spiking across Missouri?

Kingsbury needs to start educating herself on the coronavirus scourge before she becomes another denier-turned-victim.

John Voda • Shrewsbury 

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News