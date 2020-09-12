Letter: More than an athlete, Brock was part of city’s fabric

Many of our icons have left us through the years but Lou Brock’s passing is particularly painful because he transcended the game of baseball that he played so brilliantly (“Hall of Famer Lou Brock, who stole bases and Cardinal fans hearts, dies at 81,” Sept. 7). He was an ambassador to the community with his Lou Brock Boys’ Club in his early years here. He volunteered for organizations like the Old Newspaper Boys charity. Moreover, he took the time to be a part of the fabric of a city that didn’t always embrace the very people who looked like him or replicated his gentle class.
He had a ubiquitous presence via classic play-by-play radio broadcasts but was even more exciting to watch in person from the left field bleachers, where I often sat among fans who regularly exalted his greatness. If you grew up in the 1960s and ’70s, he was almost like an extended family member playing for the Cardinals. But he wasn’t just a baseball player; he was “Louuuuuuu,” as his fans boomed across old Busch Stadium. Like his legions of followers, I loved it. Thank you for the memories, Lou.
Kevin Boone • St. Louis
