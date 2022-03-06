 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: More than ever, nuclear weapons must be eliminated

  • 0
EXPLAINER: Does Putin's alert change risk of nuclear war?

FILE - Russian ICBM missile launchers move during the Victory Day military parade marking 71 years after the victory in WWII in Red Square in Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2016. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s implied threat to turn the Ukraine crisis into a nuclear war presents President Joe Biden and U.S. allies with choices rarely contemplated in the atomic age. One choice is whether to raise the alert level of U.S. nuclear forces in response. Putin put Russian nuclear forces in what he called a “special regime of combat duty." (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)

 Alexander Zemlianichenko

Regarding “Analyst: ‘New world’ looms on Putin nuclear threats” (Feb. 28): In the U.S., when an alarm of incoming nuclear missiles goes off, U.S. leaders have 30 minutes to assess the accuracy of intelligence, have our president consider the generals’ recommendations, and then select and deploy the logical nuclear war plan. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Russia has only five minutes to respond to incoming nuclear missiles from NATO bases. We have been lucky, and are less safe than ever today before because of cyber terrorism and unaccounted-for nuclear material.

But there is new hope. There is nothing logical about ending life on Earth. In 2017, 126 countries signed a treaty to abolish nuclear weapons. We need the U.S. to lead the world’s nine nuclear powers out of possible Armageddon by entering into the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons for a mutually verifiable drawdown.

People are also reading…

Lynn Sableman • Frontenac

Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News