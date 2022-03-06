Letter: More than ever, nuclear weapons must be eliminated

Regarding “Analyst: ‘New world’ looms on Putin nuclear threats” (Feb. 28): In the U.S., when an alarm of incoming nuclear missiles goes off, U.S. leaders have 30 minutes to assess the accuracy of intelligence, have our president consider the generals’ recommendations, and then select and deploy the logical nuclear war plan. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Russia has only five minutes to respond to incoming nuclear missiles from NATO bases. We have been lucky, and are less safe than ever today before because of cyber terrorism and unaccounted-for nuclear material.