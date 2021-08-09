Letter: More will get the shot when vaccines get full approval

Regarding “Governors pin hopes on full vaccine approval as cases climb” (July 23): I am so tired of hearing why people will or won’t get vaccinated. In my opinion, if the Food and Drug Administration removes the “emergency use” designation for the vaccines and fully authorizes it, then there really would be no logical reasoning behind not getting it.
But until that happens, there is a built-in excuse as to why some won’t get the shot. Some will refuse no matter what, but remove that emergency designation and, I believe, the majority of the vaccine hesitant will change their minds.
Jeffery Narzinski • Arnold