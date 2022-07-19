Letter: More women will die because of Missouri’s abortion law

Regarding “Missouri governor rejects special session on birth control, ectopic pregnancies” (July 15): I had to chuckle at the irony of Gov. Mike Parson’s rationale for not holding a special session on how Missouri’s anti-abortion law affects birth control and ectopic pregnancies. As if grasping the obvious, he said, “No, not a special session, because you’re talking about a very complicated issue that’s going to take time to figure out.”

In 2019, Parson signed into law (triggered recently by the Supreme Court’s overturn of Roe v. Wade) an oversimplified, ambiguous abortion prohibition, without defining what constitutes a medical emergency. When more than 30% of pregnancies end in a miscarriage, clearly there are going to be all sorts of questions and caveats about what threatens a mother’s life.

It seems to me that Parson’s statement should apply to the 2019 Missouri law itself. Abortion is complicated. There are legitimate reasons and cases for it to occur to save a mother’s life. Knowledgeable doctors need to be involved in drafting workable legislation that has clear definitions. Sooner or later, the Missouri politicians who crafted this law are going to have to fix this flawed legislation. In the meantime, women will die.

Michael V. Micotto • Webster Groves