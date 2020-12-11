 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Morning newspaper is welcome semblance of normalcy
0 comments

Letter: Morning newspaper is welcome semblance of normalcy

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Same perch but a new home for Joseph Pulitzer and the St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Tyler Bond, left, and Chaun Latimore of Cord Moving and Storage return the bust of Joseph Pulitzer to his perch atop a marble column outside the new office of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch at 901 North Tenth Street on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. After 60 years at 900 North Tucker Boulevard, the building was sold to founders of Square, who plan to move workers there from Cortex and elsewhere after an extensive renovation. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com.

 Robert Cohen

One of the few semblances of normalcy for me this year was waking up to find the Post-Dispatch on the curb, just as I’ve found it for the past 20 years as a print subscriber. I cannot imagine a more challenging job than being a newspaper carrier. The unholy hours, the often unfavorable weather, the relentless seven-day-a-week schedule. Now add to that a pandemic. Yet each each morning there it is: my newspaper. During this holiday season, I am truly grateful for my carrier.

Chad Garrison • Maplewood

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports