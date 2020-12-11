Letter: Morning newspaper is welcome semblance of normalcy

One of the few semblances of normalcy for me this year was waking up to find the Post-Dispatch on the curb, just as I’ve found it for the past 20 years as a print subscriber. I cannot imagine a more challenging job than being a newspaper carrier. The unholy hours, the often unfavorable weather, the relentless seven-day-a-week schedule. Now add to that a pandemic. Yet each each morning there it is: my newspaper. During this holiday season, I am truly grateful for my carrier.