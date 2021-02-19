 Skip to main content
Letter: Most GOP senators are cowards and should be voted out
Letter: Most GOP senators are cowards and should be voted out

Regarding “Trump looks to reassert himself after impeachment acquittal” (Feb. 15): For many millions of us, the decision to acquit Donald Trump was a disappointment. The general consensus is that, if the ballot had been a secret ballot, there would have been more Republicans voting to convict. This just further verifies what cowards most of the Republican senators are. Truly pathetic.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., voted in 1999 to convict Bill Clinton for lying about a sexual relationship with Monica Lewinsky, but he voted to acquit Donald Trump for instigating a violent insurrection to overthrow the results of the election. Try to figure that out. Hopefully, in the mid-term elections in 2022, voters will remember the Republicans’ absolute cowardice and the traitorous behavior they endorsed.

Joel Harriss • St. Louis

