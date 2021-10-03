Letter: Most important priority should be the safety of children

Regarding “Two women shot in St. Louis as children walk to school bus stop” (Sept. 28): When I picked my child up from his elementary school in Dutchtown the same day as this shooting, our principal told me that there had been an attempted shooting during school hours the previous day, while some students were outdoors playing kickball. A vehicle drove up through a nearby alley. Two shooters got out and ran up to the park behind our school and shot at individuals who were on the other side of the park, ran back, hopped in the car and drove off. No one was hurt, but I remain shaken.

More than 70 shootings have injured or killed children in our region this year. I know that preventing gun violence in St. Louis is a complicated problem, compounded by Missouri’s lax laws, the struggle to hire new officers and a populace that has very little reason to trust the police.