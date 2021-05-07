Letter: Mother’s Day is a reminder of ‘ink-stained’ newspaper mom

Along with the May reminders to think about mom, I get a daily reminder on my doorstep in the form of three newspapers. I still read physical newspapers, and I always will.

My mom called herself an “ink-stained wretch.” While some apply the term only to newspaper writers, she was literally ink-stained from working at newspapers. Mom never ran the presses but she did everything else, from ad sales to prepress to managing editor. Ink was in her blood — and on her clothes and in her hair. Ink was on her children because the newspapers she brought home every night were straight from press to employee paper bins to her car and into our waiting hands. Mom didn’t need to read it. She already knew every column inch.

We learned from Mom’s side of phone conversations — terms like “double-truck” and the dynamics of ad and news budgets. We knew every edition’s bed times and the importance of correctly spelling names. We learned the cruelty — and the beauty — of word limits.

Now when I read a newspaper, I evaluate headlines and ad placement the way Mom did. Three generations of my family can fold newspaper hats.