 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Motorsports could bring region a financial windfall
0 comments

Letter: Motorsports could bring region a financial windfall

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
It's official: NASCAR Cup series race heading to WWT Raceway

Race track owner Curtis Francois speaks during an announcement that World Wide Technology Raceway will be the site of a NASCAR Cup race for the first time in 2022, at a press conference Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021 in St. Louis. The track has spent years pursuing the top series in American auto racing, officials said this morning at a press conference. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

Regarding Ben Hochman’s column “St. Louis NASCAR visionary Francois wins prestigious Community Champion of the Year Award” (Nov. 30): The recent coverage of Curtis Francois earning the national Comcast Community Champion of the Year and regional Jack Buck awards both signal a remarkable moment in time for the St. Louis region, one that brims with opportunity.

As a longtime motorsports executive, I’ve seen firsthand what happens when communities come together and leverage the power of racing. I’ve also been close to the progress of World Wide Technology Raceway and commitment by its owner, Francois, for nearly a decade.

Motorsports bring applicable and strategic ties to innovation, education, technology and all forms of industry — amounting to what can mean tremendous growth for the area.

Readers need to look no further than the sprawling Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas, for evidence of the transformational opportunities that lie ahead for the St. Louis region.

Jim Cassidy • Ormond Beach, Florida

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News