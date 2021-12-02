Letter: Motorsports could bring region a financial windfall

Regarding Ben Hochman’s column “St. Louis NASCAR visionary Francois wins prestigious Community Champion of the Year Award” (Nov. 30): The recent coverage of Curtis Francois earning the national Comcast Community Champion of the Year and regional Jack Buck awards both signal a remarkable moment in time for the St. Louis region, one that brims with opportunity.

As a longtime motorsports executive, I’ve seen firsthand what happens when communities come together and leverage the power of racing. I’ve also been close to the progress of World Wide Technology Raceway and commitment by its owner, Francois, for nearly a decade.

Motorsports bring applicable and strategic ties to innovation, education, technology and all forms of industry — amounting to what can mean tremendous growth for the area.

Readers need to look no further than the sprawling Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas, for evidence of the transformational opportunities that lie ahead for the St. Louis region.

Jim Cassidy • Ormond Beach, Florida