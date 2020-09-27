Letter: Move on from coronavirus toll; provide more useful data

The daily coronavirus toll on the Post-Dispatch front page is getting stale. Keeping track of all cases since the inception of the disease does little to inform readers of local issues that need community action. In fact, I consider the data suspect since the newspaper reported that the deaths in Franklin County had risen when the actual number was lower.
I would suggest changing the array to reflect the No. 1 problem for the city: violent crime and, particularly, shootings. Data would include shootings and deaths, shootings of minors, and maybe unsolved homicides. A map showing where the shooting occurred would also be helpful for readers so they could avoid particularly dangerous areas. The newspaper also could feature pictures and stories of the victims and their families. We can read about all the other things you consider important for us to know by turning the page.
Donald Brinker • Washington, Mo.
