Letter: Move statues to Mar-a-Lago and let Trump pay for it
Letter: Move statues to Mar-a-Lago and let Trump pay for it

MAr-a-Lago

President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is shown in a Wednesday, July 10, 2019 file photo, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

Regarding “Amid furor over monuments, Trump seeks 'garden’ of US heroes” ( July 4): I suggest that President Donald Trump offer to use his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida as the perfect repository for the statues recently removed across the country. Since Trump is a defender of American history and its heroes, I believe that he would not only be willing to donate his land for this worthy cause but would insist on covering all the expenses involved in moving the statues to his home.

Scott J. Oliva • Edwardsville

