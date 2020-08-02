Letter: ‘Mr. Make Matters Worse’ lives up to his nickname

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi recently came up with a new nickname for President Donald Trump: “Mr. Make Matters Worse.” It’s a lousy nickname, with no pith whatsoever, but it’s still right on the mark.
Most citizens think the country is going in the wrong direction and still Trump is working to make things worse. Trump’s two biggest problems have been the coronavirus and race relations, and he has decided to make things worse in both those areas, and on the same day.
First he said some governors aren’t opening up fast enough. Trump wants more states to open up, and yes, that would definitely make matters worse. Apparently over 150,000 deaths from the coronavirus are just not enough for Trump.
Second, he decided he couldn’t spend time paying his respects to the late Rep. John Lewis, who had been a civil rights hero and acclaimed as the “Conscience of the Congress.” While he was lying in state under the Capitol Rotunda, Trump made no time to pay his respects. To honor a lawmaker considered one of the great Black leaders of all time would have shown that Trump acknowledges African Americans’ contribution to this country, but Trump couldn’t do it. His lack of empathy and class is making things worse.
Trump must love Pelosi’s new nickname for him because he’s doing his best to live up to it.
Bryan Kasten • Piedmont, Mo.
