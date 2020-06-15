Letter: MU athletics now promoting a positive spirit of change

Regarding “Missouri football program pushes again for racial justice” (June 12): Recently, Mizzou football coach Eliah Drinkwitz and others accompanied many athletes on a march from the columns on the University of Missouri campus to the Boone County courthouse. Other coaches, including Cuonzo Martin and Robin Pingeton, addressed the death of George Floyd, condemned discrimination and violence, and vowed to help promote a spirit of change. All of this reflects well on the athletes and athletic leaders at the university.
A significant outcome of this march was that more than 60 athletes registered to vote for the first time. If significant change in culture and political leadership in Missouri is going to happen, it will be the result of voting. Kudos to this grassroots movement at the University of Missouri to bring about change. Hopefully this action will stimulate other educators throughout Missouri to get more eligible youth to register and become active in bringing about change.
Robert Reys • Altamont, Missouri
