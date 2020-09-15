Letter: Much more defines being Catholic than abortion

Regarding the letter “Abortion is an easy issue for lazy leaders to jump on” (Sept. 11): At last, a Catholic priest who has the courage to speak up about what it really means to be “pro-life.” In his letter, Father John Vogler challenges people who say you can only call yourself Catholic if you vote for politicians who want to make abortion illegal. Dorothy Day, who founded the Catholic Worker movement, had an illegal abortion. She had a change of heart not because of a law but after she embraced the simple Christian teaching that all life is sacred. Her cause for sainthood is currently being pushed by U.S. bishops.
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden cherishes his Catholic faith, yet he realizes that, in a pluralistic society, he does not think government should impose itself in issues like abortion.
For those of us who want to end abortion, we have to strive to be better through the power of love. This is much more difficult than simply casting a vote and thinking this is what makes me pro-life. As Father Vogler says, “pro-life is a whole lot more than being anti-abortion.”
Dick Donohue • Florissant
