 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Much more defines being Catholic than abortion
0 comments

Letter: Much more defines being Catholic than abortion

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Protests at new Planned Parenthood facility in Fairview Heights

Protestors walked in a procession to join others at a rally against Planned Parenthood at their new facility, 317 Salem Place in Fairview Heights, IL on October 9, 2019. Students for Life of America and pro-life and anti-abortion advocates in Missouri and Illinois joined together for the protest. Last week, Planned Parenthood announced it had been secretly constructing an updated facility in Illinois, 13 miles from the last existing facility in Missouri. Photo by Tim Vizer

 Tim Vizer

Regarding the letter “Abortion is an easy issue for lazy leaders to jump on” (Sept. 11): At last, a Catholic priest who has the courage to speak up about what it really means to be “pro-life.” In his letter, Father John Vogler challenges people who say you can only call yourself Catholic if you vote for politicians who want to make abortion illegal. Dorothy Day, who founded the Catholic Worker movement, had an illegal abortion. She had a change of heart not because of a law but after she embraced the simple Christian teaching that all life is sacred. Her cause for sainthood is currently being pushed by U.S. bishops.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden cherishes his Catholic faith, yet he realizes that, in a pluralistic society, he does not think government should impose itself in issues like abortion.

For those of us who want to end abortion, we have to strive to be better through the power of love. This is much more difficult than simply casting a vote and thinking this is what makes me pro-life. As Father Vogler says, “pro-life is a whole lot more than being anti-abortion.”

Dick Donohue • Florissant

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports