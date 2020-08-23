 Skip to main content
Letter: Muny’s digital summer series full of great performances
Letter: Muny's digital summer series full of great performances

BTS_VL-1431.jpg

Ken Page sings during rehearsal for an episode of the Muny's “Summer Variety Hour Live!” 

 Photo by Julie Merkle

The Muny deserves congratulations for overcoming pandemic challenges and presenting their well-put-together summer series. For five weeks, it showed scenes from past performances, stars, the Muny Kids and Teens, interviews and dancing. It felt so good to see our incredible Muny and Forest Park looking so beautiful. St. Louisans should be thankful for the memories.

Lorene Bittner • Manchester

