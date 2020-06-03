Letter: Mural projects paint hopeful picture of St. Louis

Regarding “Mural, mural on the wall” (May 29): I want to thank the Post-Dispatch photo staff for this tour of local murals. As Fred Rogers wrote in “The World According to Mister Rogers”:
“When I was a boy and I would see scary things on the news, my mother would say to me, ‘Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.’”
These mural artists have been helpers in capturing the identities of people and places in St. Louis. Reporter Cole Sawyer recognized how these mural projects engaged students by working with artist/teachers. The students learned not only artistic skills but also civic engagement and personal responsibility as well as empowering them as artists and as neighborhood leaders.
Margaret Peeno • Bel-Nor
