Letter: Murders are rare in Japan because of strict gun laws

Japan Abe's Legacy

FILE - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, center, laughs with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, left, Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida, second from right, and Japanese Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera as they put their hands together during their meeting at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo on Oct. 3, 2013. Assassinated former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was perhaps the most divisive leader in recent Japanese history. He was also the longest serving and, by many estimations, the most influential.

 Koji Sasahara - staff, Pool AP

Regarding the editorial “Japan assassination is the exception that proves the rule: Gun restrictions work." (July 9): After the shooting death of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, there has been much discussion about the gun-culture difference between the United States and Japan. In Japan in 2018, there were nine gun deaths; in 2021 there was one. In the U.S. in 2018, there were 39,740 gun deaths. Japan has a population of about 125 million. The United States has about 330 million. Gun restrictions in Japan are extremely strict. In this country, not so much.  

The differences are startling.

Ken Kelly • Oakville

