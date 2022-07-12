Letter: Murders are rare in Japan because of strict gun laws

Regarding the editorial “Japan assassination is the exception that proves the rule: Gun restrictions work." (July 9): After the shooting death of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, there has been much discussion about the gun-culture difference between the United States and Japan. In Japan in 2018, there were nine gun deaths; in 2021 there was one. In the U.S. in 2018, there were 39,740 gun deaths. Japan has a population of about 125 million. The United States has about 330 million. Gun restrictions in Japan are extremely strict. In this country, not so much.