Letter: Murders are rare in Japan because of strict gun laws

Regarding the editorial “Japan assassination is the exception that proves the rule: Gun restrictions work." (July 9): After the shooting death of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, there has been much discussion about the gun-culture difference between the United States and Japan. In Japan in 2018, there were nine gun deaths; in 2021 there was one. In the U.S. in 2018, there were 39,740 gun deaths. Japan has a population of about 125 million. The United States has about 330 million. Gun restrictions in Japan are extremely strict. In this country, not so much.
The differences are startling.
Ken Kelly • Oakville