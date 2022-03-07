Letter: Murdoch's history explains Fox News' biased hyperbole

Regarding the letter " Special counsel’s Trump-Russia probe deserves more coverage" (Feb. 19): The letter writer complained that the only place he could find news about Special Counsel John Durham's Russia probe was on Fox News. It turned out that Durham's recent filing was turned into a lot of hot air, but that's typical for Fox to overemphasize a pro-Trump news item.

However, there are news organizations that practice rigorous fact-checking. These include NPR, PBS, ABC, CBS, NBC, BBC, The Atlantic, The Economist, The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, and yes, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. They aren't perfect, but they generally provide reliable, credible information. These news sources may lean left or right in their opinions, but their news reporting and analysis is trustworthy. Fox is not. To understand Fox, one needs to learn about its founder, Rupert Murdoch. As a young newspaper mogul, he learned how to grab attention and keep an audience riveted by using scandals, sex and hyperbole. It's the same formula he uses so successfully today.